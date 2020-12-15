 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 22.86. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

