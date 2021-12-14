Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecas…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We w…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Monday, with…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 15-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 15 degrees is today's…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 25F with temps rising to near freezing. …