Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.