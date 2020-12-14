Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 11.59. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!