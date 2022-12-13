Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

