Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.