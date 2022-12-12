Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 25 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.