Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 3 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. A 7-degree low is for…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 15-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 15 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…