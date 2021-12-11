Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
