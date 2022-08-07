Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.