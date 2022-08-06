Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
