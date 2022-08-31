The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a dr…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. …
For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should …
This evening in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The fore…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…