Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.