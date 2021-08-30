 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

