Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, th…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow.…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizz…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Bismarck's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high tempera…