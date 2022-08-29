Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
This evening in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at to…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a dr…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The fore…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…