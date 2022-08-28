Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
This evening in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a dr…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expe…
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The fore…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperat…