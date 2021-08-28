Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.