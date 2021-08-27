Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bismarck. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.