Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bismarck. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

