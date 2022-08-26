Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.