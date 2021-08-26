 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

Local Weather

