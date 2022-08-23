Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. To…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect clea…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Satur…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Monday. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds …