Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain st…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Pl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling …