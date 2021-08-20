 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

