Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepare…
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to …
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Wednesday.…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomo…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.