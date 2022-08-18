Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.