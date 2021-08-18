Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.