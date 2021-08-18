The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, thou…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfe…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101. Expect a d…
This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 49F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can …
For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperature…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…