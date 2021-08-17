Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.