The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepare…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degree…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …