Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.