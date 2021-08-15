The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, thou…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, …
This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area …
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 49F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can …
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. …