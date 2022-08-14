Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
