Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.