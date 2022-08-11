Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.