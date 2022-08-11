Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
