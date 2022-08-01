Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Bismarck: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Te…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…