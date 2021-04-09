Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Bismarck, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Bismarck folks…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. I…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Saturday, the fore…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bismarck. It should reach…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …