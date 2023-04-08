Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It shou…
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…
The death toll rose to 32 Sunday after a batch of ferocious storms and tornadoes devastated communities across the American South and Midwest,…