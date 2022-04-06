Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 30 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.