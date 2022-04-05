Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.