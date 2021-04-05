 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

