It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
