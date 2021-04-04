Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.