Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.