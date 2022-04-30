The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
