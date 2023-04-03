It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 5-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umb…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. A 8-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…