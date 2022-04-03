The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
