Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
