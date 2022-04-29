Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
