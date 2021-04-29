 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

