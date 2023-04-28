Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.