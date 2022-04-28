Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

