Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.