Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. You may want to sta…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees toda…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 22F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 1…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today.…
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.…
This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…